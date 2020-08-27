Tommaso Ciampa made his return to WWE NXT TV on tonight’s show and apparently turned heel.

Ciampa came to the ring wearing a mask but removed it before the bell hit. He dominated Jake Atlas and quickly put him away with the Willow’s Bell draping DDT.

After the match, Ciampa attacked Atlas and destroyed him at ringside. Referees backed Ciampa off but he attacked Atlas two more times at ringside as some in the crowd booed him. Medics brought a stretcher out for Atlas but Ciampa dropped him from the stretcher to the floor with another DDT. He then smiled at the carnage and made his exit as officials yelled at him.

This was Ciampa’s first appearance since losing to Karrion Kross at “Takeover: In Your House” in early June.

Stay tuned for updates on Ciampa’s status. Below are several shots from tonight’s match:

This is a remarkably @NXTCiampa…..a side that hasn't been seen in quite some time on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/sGfCS4VeOV — WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020

