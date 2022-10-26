WWE RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa underwent surgery to repair his hip labrum this week.

Ciampa took to Instagram today and revealed that he went under the knife of Dr. Emblom at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Ciampa noted that he’s been dealing with back pain, and the hip labrum tear was the culprit. There is no time frame for his in-ring return, but he noted that he is now on the road to recovery.

“The road to recovery begins. It’s a familiar road. Almost too familiar,” Ciampa wrote.

Ciampa has not wrestled since losing to then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley at the September 17 WWE live event from Bakersfield, CA. He defeated Cedric Alexander on August 27 and August 28 at non-televised live events in the Northeast. Ciampa last worked a WWE TV match on the August 22 RAW, where he and The Miz defeated Lashley and AJ Styles via DQ. He did appear on the September 19 RAW, but did not wrestle that night.

The road to recovery begins. It’s a familiar road. Almost too familiar.



Special thanks to Dr Emblom and his team for taking such incredible care of me. Thanks to the WWE medical team for once again putting me back together. And thanks to my “nurses” at home for always giving me perspective.



It took awhile but we finally found the cause to all of that glute/SI/back pain. A hip labrum that “looked like shredded cheese” according to my wife, who watched the surgery.



“But it ain’t about how hard ya hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” – Rocky Balboa [heart emoji]



And yes, Willow insisted on dressing like a pirate for our trip to Birmingham. [pirate flag emoji]”

