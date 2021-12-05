Tonight’s NXT 2.0 WarGames pay per view will be headlined by the WarGames matchup pitting Team Ciampa (NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, LA Knight, and Johnny Gargano) against Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo).

Ahead of the showdown Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram to say thank you to his longtime friend and rival, Johnny Gargano. In the post the champ shares photos of he and Gargano’s historic journey for the NXT brand, which includes several classic matchups against each other, and as a team. He writes, “If tonight is the last time we share a ring together, then I’ve got two words for you…#thankyou.”

News recently surfaced regarding the contract status of Ciampa and Gargano. Ciampa’s deal reportedly has been extended due to the time he’s missed from neck surgery. However, Gargano’s deal was set to expire in December but he re-signed so he could compete in the WarGames matchup. WWE apparently does want to keep Gargano on board, but he has yet to make an official decision.