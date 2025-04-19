– Shawn Michaels is ready for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025. The shot-caller behind-the-scenes for WWE NXT wrote of their WrestleMania 41 Weekend show, “Early mornings, adrenaline, and purpose. NXT Stand And Deliver isn’t just a name, it’s the challenge.”

– Tommaso Ciampa of DIY has debuted a new look for WrestleMania 41 Weeekend. Featured below is a photo of him in Las Vegas, NV. alongside partner Johnny Gargano, where he has shaved his trademark beard off.

– WWE Shop has released new merchandise for “The Final Boss” for WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, NV., fueling ongoing speculation about The Rock making a surprise unadvertised appearance at WrestleMania 41.