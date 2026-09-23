Tommaso Ciampa would like to revisit one of his most memorable NXT ideas with a different crowd reaction. Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Ciampa explained why he gambled on entering without music and how he might use that approach again.

Asked about standing in front of a hostile audience with no theme song, Ciampa said he had not known whether the idea would work. He understood it could fail, but wanted to take the chance.

The reaction at TakeOver: New Orleans ultimately made the entrance something fans still ask him about. Ciampa credited the international audience gathered for WrestleMania weekend, explaining that it was the right crowd for that particular risk.

Now, the AEW wrestler sees potential in reversing the dynamic.

“I’d love to recreate that as a babyface one day because I think there’s a cool element there to be had.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Battleground Podcast, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.