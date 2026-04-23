Tommaso Ciampa thinks highly of Darby Allin.

Very highly.

“The Psycho Killer” surfaced via social media on April 23 to share a statement after coming up short in a bloody battle with Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship on AEW Dynamite in Portland, OR.

“Last night, I encountered my wrestling soulmate,” he wrote. “I have a hunch we will be doing this many more times over the next decade.”

Ciampa continued, “Thank you AEW. Thank you Portland. Thank you Darby. Mark my words: it might not be this month… it might not be this year… hell, it might not even be 2027…. but there will come a time when I hold that AEW World Title. #ForTheSickos.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 4/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.