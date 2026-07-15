Tommaso Ciampa says his “Psycho Killer” persona is only beginning to scratch the surface, teasing that AEW fans could see the next evolution of the character at AEW All In this summer.

Speaking with Justin Barasso of Undisputed, Ciampa reflected on his run in AEW since arriving with a statement-making debut on the January 31 episode of AEW Collision, where he defeated Mark Briscoe to capture the TNT Championship.

According to Ciampa, the move to AEW has given him the creative freedom to further develop a character he believes still had plenty of untapped potential.

“The Psycho Killer character is coming into a life of its own,” said Ciampa. “There was a lot of stuff left on the table I didn’t fully get to play with and experiment with prior to NXT, so it’s been fun creatively to flesh out a lot of those ideas.”

Ciampa went on to reveal that he and AEW have been working behind the scenes on plans for the character, while hinting that the payoff could come in time for AEW’s biggest event of the year at Wembley Stadium.

“There are some big plans we’re working on behind the scenes with The Psycho Killer,” he continued. “Pro wrestling has a lot to do with timing, and we’re hoping the timing will work out just in time for Wembley.“

The former TNT Champion also praised the collaborative environment in AEW, explaining that having creative input has reignited his passion and allowed him to explore ideas that had been sitting on the shelf for years.

“There are a lot of fun projects in the works, and the last four, five, six months have been so exciting. I love collaborating, and we’ve got a great team of minds here to help push the envelope. When that’s taken away from the performer, that locks them up. Creatively for me, it’s giving me an outlet I haven’t had for a long time.”