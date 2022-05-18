WWE star and former two-time NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa shared a photo on his Instagram earlier today, which revealed that the Blackheart was hanging out with his longtime friend/rival Johnny Gargano, and his wife, former NXT star Candice LeRae.

Ciampa says that the three were hanging out in Epcot Florida, but he did make a not so subtle hint that the “Wrestling Family” could be the jokers for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament that is taking place on this evening’s AEW Dynamite. His post reads, “Hanging out at Epcot with a couple of jokers.”

This does have some fans talking as the identity of the joker in both the men’s and women’s tournament has been pretty tight lipped. If Gargano was in the tournament he would be facing current ROH TV champion Samoa Joe in the first round. Meanwhile if LeRae were to compete…she would face former AEW women’s champion, Britt Baker.

Check out Ciampa’s post below.