No more ‘Jackass’ label for Tommaso Ciampa.

He is now known as ‘The Psycho Killer.’

Or ‘The Psycho Kid.’

The former #DIY tag-team member alongside Johnny Gargano recently announced his departure from WWE, and now he’s gearing up for his post-WWE return.

“Psycho Killer and Psycho Kid shirts and hoodies now available at PWTees,” Ciampa wrote in a new post on social media on Tuesday. “Artwork by Tom Nguyen.”

As reported last week via Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, there has been talk about a potential move to New Japan Pro-Wrestling for Ciampa.

“There is talk of him trying to get into New Japan,” Meltzer wrote. “He’d fit in style wise with AEW but AEW has such a large roster filled with top talent so it’s a tough place to break through. The fact he’s pushing indie bookings would seem to indicate he didn’t leave for AEW and a deal there, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see such a deal happen given Tony Khan signing so many people and he’s a strong in-ring wrestler.”

You can check out the new Tommaso Ciampa post-WWE merchandise by visiting ProWrestlingTees.com/TommasoCiampa.