Tommaso Ciampa has only been in All Elite Wrestling for just over one month.

And already a lot has happened.

Ciampa made his memorable promotional debut on the January 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, answering an open challenge from then-TNT Champion Mark Briscoe. He would go on to defeat Briscoe in his first match in AEW just three days later, capturing the TNT Championship in his AEW in-ring debut on the January 31 episode of AEW Collision.

The former WWE Superstar and #DIY tag-team member would rebrand the title as “Sylvie,” and drew a strong attachment to it, only to lose it 11 days later to Kyle Fletcher on the February 11 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Since then, Ciampa has vowed to do whatever it takes to get “Sylvie” back.

On Saturday night, Ciampa returned to in-ring action on the March 7 episode of AEW Collision, losing to Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders in the second match of the evening after the FTR vs. The Rascalz AEW World Tag-Team Championship opener.

The finish of the bout saw Ciampa’s friend, Mark Briscoe, at ringside arguing with his opponent, Garcia, which led to Briscoe accidentally clashing heads with Ciampa, allowing Garcia to roll him up for the win.

Following the match, Briscoe attempted to mend fences with Ciampa, who wanted none of it, slapping his hand away. As Briscoe was leaving, FTR made their way out, and it looked as though Ciampa was about to fall victim to a two-on-one beatdown after his rough recent history with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Instead, Briscoe came back down to the ring, so FTR opted against an attack.

Or so it seemed.

As Briscoe and Ciampa, seemingly on the same page again, exited the ring and began to walk to the back together, Ciampa attacked Briscoe out of nowhere, throwing him head-first into the LED boards on the entrance stage. He then ran and blasted him with a flying knee, leaving him laying and spitting on his trademark bandana to add insult to injury.

After his despicable actions, Ciampa looked back to the ring, where Harwood and Wheeler were seen smiling, clapping and nodding their heads in approval at what Ciampa had just done.

Later in the show, Briscoe spoke backstage, issuing a challenge to Ciampa and FTR to face himself and The Young Bucks in a trios match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on March 11 from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 3/7/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

FTR wants their answer from @MrTommasoCiampa! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/gAFmESb9Fl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2026

WHAT THE HELL, @MRTOMMASOCIAMPA?! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/v7N7HN3155 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2026