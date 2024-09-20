The Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY.

It has a nice ring to it, and Tommaso Ciampa is one of many who wants to see it come to fruition inside the WWE ring.

During a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, the WWE Superstar addressed the recent rumors of legendary tag-team Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) coming to WWE, and the possibility of a dream match pitting MCMG vs. DIY.

“That’s the natural go to,” Ciampa said. “Whether it’s our styles or our size, everyone seems to pair us and those guys together. They’ve influenced tag team wrestling for two decades now. We’ve taken stuff from them, concepts and ideas. I’ve never wrestled either one of them, in singles or tag, my entire career. It would be really cool to have that happen on a WWE stage for the first time.”

Ciampa continued, “I know Johnny [Gargano] has a pretty good relationship with Shelley and has known him forever. I love those guys. He loves those guys. We see the same rumors that yall see. If we can get the tag division to a point where we have four, five, six different top acts at once, that’s when you’re in it. The more competition, the merrier. I welcome that. It elevates your game and forces you to elevate. I think the crowd will take to them extremely fast and well. I hope it happens. I probably want it to happen more than some of the fans.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)