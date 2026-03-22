‘The Psycho Killer’ has some “cool plans in the works.”

Tommaso Ciampa recently took part in a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, during which he spoke about some “really cool plans” he has in the works to evolve his character in All Elite Wrestling.

Ciampa noted that fans have to be patient, while also mentioning his desire to finish his career in AEW.

“So far, I like it a lot. I love the start,” Ciampa said of settlin into AEW. “There’s a lot of fun things I have in the works and ways to evolve the character and just gotta be patient (and) let that all play out but, we’re on to some good stuff. There’s some really cool plans in the works.”

Ciampa continued, “I’m hoping that I get to ride into the sunset with AEW to be honest with you. I really like it there. They treat my family extremely well, and my little one is having a blast.”

Tommaso Ciampa returns to action against Lio Rush tonight at AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday.