Tommaso Ciampa’s next chapter outside of WWE is already beginning to take shape.

Amid his impending exit from the company, Ciampa has filed for new nicknames that he could potentially use once he’s no longer under the WWE umbrella. On Wednesday, Ciampa confirmed that he will be departing WWE in the “very near future,” and on that same day, he submitted two trademark applications for the names “Psycho Killer” and “Psycho King.”

The “Psycho Killer” moniker is not new for Ciampa, as he previously used it on the independent scene, including having the Talking Heads’ song of the same name serve as his entrance music prior to signing with WWE.

Both trademark filings list Tommaso Whitney, Ciampa’s real name, as the owner.

The trademarks cover a wide range of goods and services connected to wrestling and merchandise, including posters, postcards, stickers, and collectible trading cards, as well as apparel such as shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, hats, bandanas, and socks.

The filings also extend to entertainment services, including wrestling contests and performances, televised and live appearances, personal appearances, online interviews, and the distribution of wrestling news and information through a global computer network.

Earlier this month, news surfaced that Ciampa had opted not to renew his WWE contract once it expired. While publicly confirming that decision this week, Ciampa took time to thank WWE, the fans, and his family, specifically his wife and daughter, for their support throughout his run.

The 40-year-old also made it clear that he is now accepting bookings for appearances, signings, photo ops, seminars, movies, television appearances, fitness collaborations, sponsorships, and more.

“I spent the first decade of my career traveling the world on the independent scene. I spent the second decade of my career traveling the world with WWE,” Ciampa wrote. “I have one decade remaining and I’m beyond excited for whatever challenges lie ahead.”

A new decade.

A clean slate.

