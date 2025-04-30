The MJN Center issued the following press release today:

TOMMY DREAMER TO BECOME FIRST INDUCTEE INTO THE MJN CENTER WRESTLING HALL OF FAME

Poughkeepsie, NY — April 30, 2025 — As first announced this morning on SiriusXM’s Busted Open hosted by Dave LaGreca, the MJN Center is proud to name professional wrestling icon Tommy Dreamer as the inaugural inductee into the newly established MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame. The official induction will take place during Awesome Championship Wrestling’s Aftershock event on Saturday, May 17.

Few wrestlers are as deeply connected to the MJN Center’s storied history as Tommy Dreamer. From his unforgettable ECW-era matches to launching his own promotion, House of Hardcore, Dreamer’s career has remained forever linked to Poughkeepsie. Over the years, he has competed for nearly every major wrestling promotion—always bringing his trademark passion, grit, and heart to the fans of this city. And today, he continues to step into the ring at the MJN Center with Awesome Championship Wrestling, keeping that legacy alive for a new generation.

“Wrestling has always been part of the heartbeat of Poughkeepsie, and the MJN Center has been at the center of it since the ‘70s,” said Zeidan Neshiwat, President of the MJN Center. “Tommy Dreamer is part of that legacy — not just as a performer, but as a creator and ambassador of the sport’s future. It’s an honor to have him as the first inductee into our Wrestling Hall of Fame.”

“Tommy Dreamer’s connection to the MJN Center spans generations,” added Hale Collins, co-owner of Awesome Championship Wrestling. “He’s not only been a steadfast supporter of this venue, but a part of its very legacy. Few embody the spirit of this place more. This honor is not only well-deserved — it’s long overdue.”

The MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame will celebrate the wrestlers, personalities, and promoters who have helped define the building’s wrestling legacy. New inductees will be announced annually, continuing a proud tradition of honoring the industry’s most influential figures right here in Poughkeepsie.

Awesome Championship Wrestling’s “Aftershock” takes place on Saturday, May 17th, with doors opening at 5:30 PM and bell time at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on sale now at thisisacw.com.

Join us as we honor Tommy Dreamer’s extraordinary career and launch a new era of wrestling celebration at the MJN Center.

About the MJN Center

Located in the heart of Poughkeepsie, the MJN Center is a premier venue for arts, entertainment, and community events. Known for its robust calendar of activities and its role in promoting local tourism and economic development, the MJN Center remains a key player in the enrichment of our community’s social and economic landscape.

About Awesome Championship Wrestling

Awesome Championship Wrestling (ACW) is a high-energy independent wrestling promotion based in the Hudson Valley. ACW is committed to honoring the spirit of professional wrestling through live events that connect fans with the legends and rising stars of the sport.