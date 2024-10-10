While Tommy Dreamer believes Bryan Danielson will drop the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at this weekend’s WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view event, he doesn’t believe this will be the last time fans will see the American Dragon in the ring.

Taking to the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Dreamer expressed his belief that Danielson will continue wrestling on a part-time basis.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Danielson’s match this week on AEW Dynamite: “[Last match] Ever on Dynamite? No. Do I think he’s going to retain at WrestleDream? I do not.”

On what Danielson will do after WrestleDream: “I disagree with that. If he loses, he’s done and he’s done for a while, but I do not think he will be … listen, he needs neck surgery, legit. He’s gonna be gone probably for a year, but I don’t think he’s going to announce his retirement, and I don’t think — you know, in wrestling, they’ve always done things like … Sting came back recently, but he didn’t wrestle. But I do think Bryan Danielson — I think he’ll be a part-time in-ring performer after WrestleDream.”