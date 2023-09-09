Tommy Dreamer is your new IMPACT Digital Media Champion.
The hardcore legend defeated Kenny King at this evening’s Victory Road event, a match that Dreamer put his career on the line for. This ends King’s run at 56 days. He successfully defended the title three-times.
#ANDNEW Digital Media Champion @THETOMMYDREAMER #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/sTStQJpJrL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2023
Dreamer has already cut a promo promising to defend the title against any champion in any company. You can check that out below.
EXCLUSIVE: @THETOMMYDREAMER is the NEW Digital Media Champion and his legendary career lives on! #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/XdDaugx9Qt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2023