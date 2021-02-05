IMPACT star and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer appeared on today’s IMPACT media call to discuss a number of subjects, including what he thinks about WWE’s deal with Peacock and how he disagrees with the Undertaker calling today’s wrestling product “soft.” Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks WWE’s deal with Peacock:

“I have to tell you this. Vince McMahon received a billion dollars for his product on one day, so whatever he’s doing, he’s doing better than everybody on this call. I can’t knock somebody who gets a billion dollars for their stuff. I’ve worked with Vince McMahon, I personally have no issues with Vince McMahon.”

How wrestling will always be a form of entertainment over sport:

“There’s times where I watch WWE and I’m like, ugh. But guess what? There’s times I watch AEW, there’s times I watch Impact, and I’m like, ugh. Because we’re all different. Me and D’Lo [Brown], we could watch the same match. He could be like, ‘That was great!’ while I could be like, ‘That sucked!’ It’s different opinions.”

Weighs in on Undertaker’s comments about the product being soft:

“To say it’s soft, listen, I watch wrestling everyday. I watch too much wrestling. I watch wrestling from the 70s, it’s on Amazon Prime called IWA. And I’m watching these guys that were main eventers and I’m saying to myself, a lot of these guys couldn’t get jobs today … It’s different. It’s different generational, and it’s different from the years. It’s just, different. And it’s okay. Every sport changes. There’s baseball players like Pete Rose and Johnny Bench, when you used to be able to slide head first. You used to be able to knockout a catcher. You do that [today], you’re out. It’s different generations of how you play the game. The game progresses because life progresses.”

