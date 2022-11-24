The legendary Tommy Dreamer recently joined Taylor Wilde on her Wilde On podcast, where the ECW alumni discussed a number of different topics, including his thoughts on the now deceased Dusty Rhodes, and how the American Dream was one of the biggest reasons he decided to get into the industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Dusty Rhodes was the reason he got into wrestling:

Johnny Rodz was my teacher. Second one, Paul Heyman. Terry Funk, Tony Atlas. Kevin Sullivan was another guy who always helped me. Mick Foley was another guy who always helped me. Paul, Terry, and Mick Foley are the three people I credit the most with, to helping believe-slash-mold crazy Tommy Dreamer. But my hero, my idol, the man, the reason why I started being a wrestler was Dusty Rhodes.

How his friendship with Dusty Rhodes came to be:

Fortunate to be his friend and then after ECW, I got to hang out with him all the time. When we worked in the office together, those were some great times. You grow up idolizing this person, and then you also realize this person’s really, really cool and this person then became your friend. Cody had told me at his father’s funeral that his dad had said to him — again, Dream did a lot for a lot of people — but there’s only five people, the ‘glove five’, that he considered his friends in the industry, and I was one of them. When he told me that, I was lost. I lost it because here’s his son telling me that.

