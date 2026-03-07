Tommy Dreamer understands why Danhausen received a mixed reaction during his WWE debut — even though he remains a fan of the character.

Danhausen made his first appearance for WWE at the WWE Elimination Chamber, emerging from a mystery crate alongside dancers in a moment that quickly became one of the most talked-about segments of the night. While some fans in Chicago’s United Center cheered the reveal, others responded with boos.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Dreamer said he enjoys Danhausen’s unique character but believes the presentation may have confused viewers unfamiliar with his background.

“I like Danhausen, I really do. I like him as a character,” Dreamer said. “Totally different vibe from the indies. The AEW audience really did know Danhausen when he debuted there.”

Dreamer pointed out that Danhausen built his following through independent wrestling, social media, and merchandise before joining All Elite Wrestling. However, that history might not translate immediately to a broader WWE audience.

“If you understand Danhausen’s character, you get it, but to the masses of the WWE audience, they did not,” Dreamer explained.

Dreamer even compared the unusual debut to one of WWE’s most infamous gimmick introductions.

“It was Gobbledy Gooker-esque in his debut into the WWE, but even the little puff of the pyro — that is part of the Danhausen character. You have to understand the character before you really get into it.”

According to Dreamer, expectations may have also played a role in the reaction. In the weeks leading up to the reveal, many fans speculated that the crate might contain Chris Jericho, who has been rumored to return to WWE.

When Danhausen appeared instead, some fans may have felt disappointed because their expectations had been set elsewhere.

Despite the mixed reaction to the debut, Dreamer believes Danhausen’s follow-up appearance on WWE Raw showed the entertainment value that could help him win over skeptical fans.

During that segment, Danhausen approached Raw General Manager Adam Pearce with a bizarre list of demands that included a blimp, a WWE Hall of Fame induction, and his face on WWE production trucks.

Dreamer praised the comedic nature of the moment.

“[Danhausen] has his little list of demands with Adam Pearce. I thought it was frigging great,” Dreamer said.

The segment later saw Danhausen encounter members of The Judgment Day, where he introduced himself before placing a “curse” on Dominik Mysterio. Dreamer said the character work in that scene demonstrated why Danhausen can succeed in WWE.

“He’s a creepy, weird little person. Then he puts a curse on Dom Mysterio and they’re like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ And then he disappears. Stuff like this with his character work and stuff like that, he will entertain and win us over.”

In an ironic twist, Dominik later lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Penta shortly after the segment — leaving fans joking that Danhausen’s curse might already be working.