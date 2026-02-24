With WWE Elimination Chamber set for Chicago, one of the biggest unanswered questions in current WWE News is the identity of whatever is inside the mysterious crate delivered to “WWE Raw” last week. The segment has fueled Wrestling Rumors across social media, with speculation ranging from surprise debuts to returning veterans. However, Tommy Dreamer believes the reveal could be tied directly to GUNTHER and his WrestleMania 42 direction.

Speaking on “Busted Open After Dark,” Dreamer described the angle as “old school” and suggested it may serve as a pivot point for GUNTHER after failing to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. “GUNTHER needs something and something big, and I only feel there’s only two more players left on that field to be GUNTHER ready,” Dreamer said. He clarified that his focus was on GUNTHER’s WrestleMania placement rather than long-term booking.

Dreamer also addressed online speculation about legendary returns. “Is it a returning WWE legend? I don’t think, because he already retired, The Undertaker. I’m not even going into any speculation, I don’t think that’s happening. I don’t know if Kane had a final match,” he added. While acknowledging that farewell bouts can generate interest, Dreamer questioned how such a move would position GUNTHER specifically. “But this, with GUNTHER, where the hell is this going to take him? I don’t know. I really thought it would be him or Dom, but more so GUNTHER would be locks for the Chamber. And now that he’s out, where does that lead him?”

With Elimination Chamber days away, the crate reveal could clarify GUNTHER’s trajectory toward WrestleMania 42. If the angle is indeed tied to his path, it may represent a strategic reset for one of WWE’s most protected performers heading into the company’s biggest event of the year.