“The Innovator of Violence” is on the sidelines right now.

Tommy Dreamer revealed on Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM that he recently sustained a torn meniscus and a strained PCL.

He is undergoing tests this week to assess the severity of the injuries and determine the next steps for treatment.

Despite the setback, Dreamer used a cane to assist with mobility over the weekend but still competed against NWA Champion Tom Latimer at Awesome Championship Wrestling’s debut event in Poughkeepsie, NY. After the match, he returned to using the cane for support.

The injury reportedly occurred during an independent event last week.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Tommy Dreamer’s injury status continues to surface.