Tommy Dreamer received backlash for what he had to say about Ric Flair’s behavior towards a flight attendant on the infamous Plane Ride from Hell in 2002 special that aired during Dark Side of the Ring on Thursday night.

During the show, Dreamer said, “He could move his hips, twirl it and so his well-endowed penis spins around like a helicopter. So, hey, he’s the Nature Boy for a reason, he’s got a hammer on him. Ric Flair’s not going to try to impose by force any sexual stuff onto anybody. He’s just flaunting, styling and profiling, doing the Ric Flair stuff where everybody’s going to laugh about it. But obviously, someone took offense to it.”

It was reported that Dreamer has been “suspended indefinitely” by Impact Wrestling. Dreamer issued the following statement to PWInsider.com: