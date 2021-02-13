During an Impact media press conference, Tommy Dreamer spoke out regarding online criticism over older wrestlers receiving main event spots. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m not a social justice warrior, but I see a lot of people straight up hating that I’m getting a world title shot for the fact that I’m 50 years old. And they’re like, ‘Oh, there’s so much youth’ and all that stuff. Okay, number one: do you not like me because I’m going to be 50 on my birthday? Like, I’m sorry I’m 50 and I’m still wrestling? But there should never be that about anything. Like, I’ve even said that it’s a gift and it’s something that Rich [Swann] wanted to do. So how do you begrudge someone? David Arquette, someone said, ‘Hey! You’re a big fan. Do you want to wrestle for the world title?’ And that was met with such hatred in this dark day in professional wrestling. Yet here’s a guy… Like, if someone said to me or D’Lo [Brown], ‘Hey, there’s a football game on Sunday. It’s called the Super Bowl. Would you like to play one down?’ I don’t know anybody that wouldn’t say yes.