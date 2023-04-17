Veteran pro wrestle Tommy Dreamer is taking time away from Impact Wrestling.

Sunday’s Impact Rebellion pay-per-view saw Team Dreamer (Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Bhupinder Gujjar, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly) defeat Team Bully (Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, Kenny King, Masha Slamovich) in a Hardcore War match.

Dreamer, who also works as an Impact Producer, had noted earlier in the night that his mother suffered another brain bleed on the same day she was to be released from a rehab facility, and she was now unresponsive. Dreamer was supposed to pick his mother up from the facility, but said this turned out to be the worst week of his life. Impact officials told Dreamer that he did not have to work Rebellion, but he decided to wrestle.

As seen in the video below, Dreamer later spoke with a camera man after the Hardcore War match and announced that he is taking some time off to be with his mother. He talked about coming up with Kazarian and then discussed the family situation.

“Tonight was a pure example of what I love about professional wrestling,” Dreamer said. “It’s an escape, it’s an escape for me. There’s no other place I wanted to be than in the middle of that ring tonight. I have received so much love from the professional wrestling community… I just gotta say thank you. I’m gonna go away for a while, because, mentally, I’m not here, and I gotta get better. Somebody else needs my love.”

Dreamer then thanked his Hardcore War stablemates and commented on the love people have for pro wrestling. He continued with more thanks, and said the world of pro wrestling will be the hardest he’s had to leave.

“It’s a beautiful world I’ve lived in, and it’s going to be the hardest one I have to leave,” an emotional Dreamer said. “But again, for tonight, I just want to say, thank you, for everything you’ve ever done for me, I’ve literally wrestled in front of billions of people. Thank you for today, and thank you for everything. I love you guys.”

There’s no word yet on when Dreamer might return to work. You can see his full video below:

