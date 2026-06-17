A major backstage change is taking place in TNA Wrestling, as Tommy Dreamer is officially parting ways with the company.

Dreamer revealed on Busted Open Radio that he and TNA have mutually agreed to go their separate ways (see video below). Dreamer had been serving as the promotion’s head of creative, overseeing storylines and creative direction in recent years.

While Dreamer was generally viewed positively within the locker room and maintained strong relationships with much of the roster, his creative leadership drew criticism from several TNA talents over the past few years.

The decision was reportedly finalized following a discussion between TNA President Carlos Silva and Dreamer on Tuesday, which cemented the departure.

One source within TNA indicated that the move had been expected internally for several weeks, noting that many believed a creative shakeup was inevitable. The same source added that there had been an expectation the transition would take place after Slammiversary.

UPDATE: Former longtime WWE producer Road Dogg Brian James is rumored to be replacing Tommy Dreamer behind-the-scenes in TNA. Hunter Johnston (Delirious) will remain with TNA.

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Dreamer updates his status with TNA. pic.twitter.com/H4NGhSvvMa — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 17, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)