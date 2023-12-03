Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics, including Cameron Grimes.

After watching a recent WWE NXT episode and seeing Wes Lee, Bronson Reed, Grimes, and Johnny Gargano in a match where the winner would earn a shot at the NXT North American Title, Dream thinks WWE has dropped the ball with Grimes.

“[It] made me really say, ‘God, did they drop the ball with Cameron Grimes [on the main roster].’ Cameron Grimes is one hell of a performer, and [with] his ‘NXT’ stuff, I thought he was going to be a bona fide superstar in whatever brand he went to. It hasn’t happened,” Dreamer said. “Hopefully it could, because he had so much charisma with that entire [run in ‘NXT’]. He was a must-see when he was in ‘NXT,’ and now you don’t see him anywhere. I enjoyed the match, but what stood out to me was Cameron Grimes. Sometimes you don’t want to get called up because you know your talents are wasted,” Tommy Dreamer said.

