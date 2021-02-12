IMPACT Wrestling star and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was the latest guest on the Impact Media call to promote this weekend’s No Surrender special, where Dreamer challenges Rich Swann for the world title. Highlights can be found below.

Says he was supposed to have a program with Triple H:

For me, there were two that would have been great. I was supposed to have a two-to-three program with Triple H and main event with him for the title. Never happened. Behind the scenes B.S. That would have been great for my career, plus to be honest Triple H is one of my last ever dream matches because I still do think he is one of the best heels of all time. I was a pretty good babyface, but I always thought of like ‘babyface Tommy Dreamer from ECW’ versus ‘heel Triple H’ or then when I was there and we were doing the ECW stuff or even when I had my own company, House of Hardcore, and he had NXT and he kept on signing talents that I was using I always thought there was something to that. So for me, plus the financial gains of those matches would have been phenomenal, but hey, it didn’t happen and they brought Shawn Michaels back with that horrible haircut and those horrible brown tights to replace me.

Says he wanted to turn heel on Tessa Blanchard in IMPACT:

And in IMPACT Wrestling, as you know I had a great relationship with Tessa Blanchard. I was her ‘mentor’ and I wanted to do—and this is for old wrestling fans, Mr. Wrestling II vs. Magnum TA—I wanted to actually turn heel on her, and beat her for the title and then transition it to somebody else, but I wanted to turn on her and just be total, total heel and it didn’t happen. But I think it would have been pretty damn good if it did because you would have had people hating on me and my biggest heat was ‘you turned on a woman who trusted you.’ I thought it would have been pretty damn good, but didn’t happen.

