Crowd reactions can sometimes signal a shift in the way a top star is perceived, and Tommy Dreamer believes recent reactions toward Cody Rhodes could have major consequences. Speaking after Rhodes dropped the Undisputed WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown, Dreamer pointed to the loud boos from the Berlin crowd as a warning sign. In his view, fans may not realize they’re nudging WWE toward a version of Rhodes they won’t enjoy. As Dreamer put it, “If Cody turns on you and becomes a bad guy, don’t ever cheer for him because you made it happen… If you want heel Cody, beware of what you wish for.”

Drawing from Rhodes’ earlier run in All Elite Wrestling, Dreamer noted that prolonged crowd rejection can eventually force creative changes, even if a performer resists them. He cautioned that a darker, more aggressive Rhodes would not resemble a fun or ironic villain, saying, “Your worst scenario as a wrestling fan is a bad Cody Rhodes… you ain’t gonna like it.” While WWE continues to present Rhodes as a central babyface, Dreamer’s comments on Busted Open Radio highlight a familiar wrestling pattern: sustained boos don’t just express dissatisfaction, they often rewrite the story entirely.