On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio ECW legend and show co-host Tommy Dreamer spoke about the Last Rodeo storyline going on in IMPACT Wrestling, which features top female superstar Mickie James promising to retire from the sport if she suffers one more loss in the Knockouts division.

Dreamer reveals that the attendance at IMPACT tapings has gone up since the Last Rodeo angle had been pitched as everyone is clamoring to potentially see the future hall of famer’s final matchup. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

How attendance for IMPACT events has gone up because of Mickie James:

She’s [Mickie James] like, ‘I’m willing to put my career up. If I lose another match, I’ll leave. I’ll leave the business. I have other outside projects. I have a son, I’m a mom. I don’t know what I wanna do’ and I mean, think about this, you’re at a crossroads of your life but… here’s the athlete and the competitor. ‘I want to be the best,’ hence where we’re at today and I was also like, it’s a great tool for marketing as well and our houses in IMPACT Wrestling have gone up from it and it’s, hey, you don’t know when Mickie James’ last match is gonna be.

Compliments James for having such an illustrious career in the industry:

So, these are real, real things and I’m just giving you the backstory and Mickie can tell you more of what was going on or what’s going on in her head and now we’re at this pinnacle where she is going to be facing someone younger, someone much stronger [Jordynne Grace]. No offense Mickie James. I know you got some guns but… very stiff, very hard-hitting and another person who’s very, very focused on — I don’t wanna say this as a knock to her — but to have the career that Mickie James has had and that’s the history of this industry.

