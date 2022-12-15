On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio Tommy Dreamer discussed the rise of new NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez, and how IMPACT was interested in signing the former Rok-C at the beginning of the year after she wrestled a match for the promotion. The ECW legend adds that Perez was honest with IMPACT about having a WWE tryout and that she was widely supported by the IMPACT locker room. Highlights are below.

Says IMPACT wanted to sign Perez but she was honest about having a WWE tryout:

Which means he’s [Booker T] a great trainer. He really is because you saw that [Roxanne Perez winning the NXT Women’s Title]. Think about the ride that she’s had in one year. I believe she went into the year as the Ring of Honor Women’s Champion and she’s leaving , she worked IMPACT, had one hell of a match and we were like, ‘We wanna sign her’ but she was like, ‘I got a tryout with WWE.’ ‘Cool, go. Hopefully it works out’ and boom, she’s ending the year defeating Mandy Rose who had one hell of a reign. Congratulations to you. You reinvented your career, you reinvented your life, you made yourself have so much value and then, you know, for Roxanne Perez, what a great year. What a great book-end year.

How supportive the IMPACT locker room was for her tryout:

How it is with IMPACT, she was open and honest about, ‘Hey, I have a WWE tryout’ and everybody, ‘Cool, go. Hopefully it works out for you…’ It wasn’t like, no, stay with us. It’s [a] much different vibe than how the industry used to be.

