During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer, who works with Impact Wrestling, noted that the company wanted to sign Roxanne when she wrestled for them in January.

Perez signed with WWE earlier this year and won the NXT Women’s Title from Mandy Rose on Tuesday’s NXT:

“Which means he’s [Booker T] a great trainer. He really is because you saw that [Roxanne Perez winning the NXT Women’s Title]. Think about the ride that she’s had in one year. I believe she went into the year as the Ring of Honor Women’s Champion and she’s leaving , she worked IMPACT, had one hell of a match and we were like, ‘We wanna sign her’ but she was like, ‘I got a tryout with WWE.’ ‘Cool, go. Hopefully it works out’ and boom, she’s ending the year defeating Mandy Rose who had one hell of a reign. Congratulations to you. You reinvented your career, you reinvented your life, you made yourself have so much value and then, you know, for Roxanne Perez, what a great year. What a great book-end year. How it is with IMPACT, she was open and honest about, ‘Hey, I have a WWE tryout’ and everybody, ‘Cool, go. Hopefully it works out for you…’ It wasn’t like, no, stay with us. It’s [a] much different vibe than how the industry used to be. “

