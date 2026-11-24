– Before Cody Rhodes introduced Seth Rollins as Team USA’s fifth man and CM Punk walked out on Raw, Tommy Dreamer had already made the case for the pick. On Busted Open, Dreamer said the giveaway was the question Cody asked Punk about their Survivor Series match against Team Mexico: How badly did he want to win?

“If the shoe was on the other foot and CM Punk was the captain, I think CM Punk would pick Randy Orton and just be like, ‘Sorry, Cody, I wanted to win.’ But now that it’s the other side, I think Cody’s going to pick Seth Freakin’ Rollins.”

Dreamer understood why Punk might take it personally. But Cody had his own history with Rollins, going back to his WWE return and the Hell in a Cell match he wrestled with a torn pec. When the suggestion came up that picking Rollins would be malicious, Dreamer went back to what Cody knew about him as an opponent.

“It was Seth who was Cody’s first opponent back. Also, the whole Hell in the Cell where Cody, you know, exposes the torn pec, all that stuff. Why wouldn’t he pick a guy who took him to the limit to be his partner because he’s trying to take this seriously?”

– Asked to look at what the fifth spot could do for the wrestler who got it, Dreamer had a different name in mind. Chad Gable already had wins over members of the opposition, and Dreamer saw a place on Cody’s team as a chance to move him up the card.

“If there’s somebody who deserves it for their hard work, needs it to be elevated to that next tier of WWE top talent, I’d say I’d pick Chad Gable. And he’s beaten these guys. But I also think that could be CM Punk’s excuse. How the hell don’t you pick Chad Gable?”

Dreamer could see two arguments Punk might take back to his captain. One was about what Gable had earned. The other put Cody in Punk’s shoes.

“And if I’m Punk, I say exactly what I just said. It should be Chad Gable. He deserves it. Now that helps elevate Chad Gable. Or how would you feel if I picked Randy Orton?”

Watch the discussion from Busted Open below.