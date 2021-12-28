Tommy Dreamer came up with a top 10 list for the men and women of wrestling in 2021. The ECW Legend shared it during an episode of Busted Open Radio.

His top pick on the female side is Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who will defend the title against Liv Morgan at Saturday’s Day 1 PPV.

“My number one on the top 10 women is ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch. Another person who came back unexpectedly, had a child, is in amazing shape and, I feel even though she’s a way better babyface than as a heel, is still thriving in the role that is given to her. “I had big debate over Mickie and Becky but Becky is on a larger scale so that’s where I came with my top 10.”

Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega was his pick for the male side.

“My number one is Kenny Omega. Why? Because he held three titles for three different companies and was a drawing factor on PPVs and a drawing factor in attendance for three different companies. “Not only was he killing it on the microphone, not only was he killing it in the ring, he did it for three different companies and he too was banged up.”

