IMPACT star and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer shared a story on today’s Busted Open Radio of a time he ran into Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) in Mexico City, where The Boss was training lucha-libre. Dreamer adds that this was before the pandemic occurred and Mercedes was taking some time away from WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Reveals bumping into Mercedes in Mexico for lucha-libre training:

This was pre-pandemic when she [Mercedes Moné] left WWE the first time and everyone was speculating, what she was doing, where she was at and then all of a sudden, I’m at an airport at like 6 AM in Mexico and I see her there and so we’re just talking and I’m like, ‘What are you doing here?’ And she was just like, ‘I’m training,’ and I was like, ‘What are you training for?’ She goes, ‘I always wanted to learn the lucha style’ and I was just like, ‘Really!?’ I mean, she was totally disappeared from everywhere.

How much Mercedes loves wrestling:

This was, again, pre-pandemic. We were there for IMPACT Wrestling and I bump into her at an airport in Mexico City and she was there training on her own dime, hanging out, learning lucha. I mean, that shows you how much the woman loves professional wrestling.

