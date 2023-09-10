Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics, including who he thinks should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
He made the case for ECW co-founder Paul Heyman and ECW original Sabu to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
“Paul because he’s the greatest manager of all time. Statistically, I can prove that,” Dreamer said. “He also created this thing called ECW, and it came a lot from his mind. He would listen to myself and others and he has a brilliant mind.” With WrestleMania 40 taking place in Philadelphia — the former home of ECW — there has been growing buzz about WWE acknowledging the company’s legacy at next year’s “Showcase of Immortals.” However, Dreamer argues that the location of the event shouldn’t be the reason for Heyman to get inducted. “Philadelphia is the easy tie-in, but if WrestleMania is in Montreal, Paul Heyman should [still] be eventually in the Hall of Fame.”
“And Sabu because the guy changed the industry,” Dreamer continued. “The whole using tables [in matches], what he did to his body for [the sake of] entertainment; he was such a different wrestler. He changed the industry and doesn’t get enough credit for changing the industry.”