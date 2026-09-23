Tommy Dreamer believes 946’s abduction of Solo Sikoa could force Solo to seek help from the family members he pushed away. Dreamer assessed the Raw angle on the latest Busted Open.

Solo had approached Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu for support against the group before he was attacked and removed from his Money in the Bank qualifier. Penta replaced him and advanced.

Dreamer said the abduction creates immediate questions about Solo’s condition and whether he can return in time for another qualifying opportunity. He also viewed it as a larger step toward WWE’s team-based fall story.

“Who do I got to go to? My brothers, people I know who are the toughest men out there.”

Dreamer noted that Solo caused many of the problems dividing the family and only recently admitted that he needed help. In his view, the attack gives Solo a reason to repair those relationships while escalating the threat posed by Royce Keys and 946.

He also questioned Roman Reigns’ absence during attacks on multiple former Bloodline members. Dreamer raised both possibilities: Reigns could eventually help his family, or WWE could reveal a connection between him and the group targeting them.

The abduction and Penta’s replacement were covered in the September 21 WWE Raw results.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.