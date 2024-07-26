“The Innovator of Violence” is coming to Monday nights.

Pro wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer is scheduled to debut a new weekly SiriusXM show starting next Monday night, July 29.

Featured below is a press release that was sent out today to promote the premiere of “Busted Open After Dark,” a show that will air after WWE Raw every Monday night starting 7/29 on SiriusXM.

Starting this Monday, July 29, and every Monday at 11pm ET, Tommy Dreamer will host “Busted Open After Dark,” a new live show in the “Busted Open” franchise that will give fans a place for in the moment reaction to the events and storylines emerging from “Monday Night Raw.”

This new Monday Night episode of “Busted Open After Dark” is the latest expansion of the original daily show, “Busted Open,” which was launched by Dave LaGreca on SiriusXM in 2009.

“Busted Open” began as a once-a-week show hosted by LaGreca, and has since expanded to air live seven days a week and now features a cast of hosts alongside LaGreca that includes Tommy Dreamer, Mark Henry, Bully Ray, Nic Nemeth and Thunder Rosa.

The show airs on the SiriusXM Fight Nation channel, which is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars (channel 156) and on the SiriusXM app.