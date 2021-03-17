Impact Wrestling has announced that their Hardcore Justice event will be returning on Saturday, April 10.

The event will air exclusively on Impact Plus, head-to-head with Night 1 of WWE’s WrestleMania 37.

It was announced that Tommy Dreamer will be presenting the Hardcore Justice card this year.

The last Hardcore Justice event was in 2015. Stay tuned for updates on the return of the event.

