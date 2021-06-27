Tommy End, formerly know as Aleister Black in WWE, has his first sponsorship deal lined up.

He is now sponsored by combat equipment and technical fight apparel company Hayabusa.

End announced the news on Twitter by writing the following:

“Only have so many characters that I can type but as of today I am officially sponsored by @hayabusacombat. Which ironically was the name of one of my favorite wrestler growing up. More to come as I will give some cool stuff away for you hip kids that hit bags and pads.”

End is still under a 90-day non-compete clause after his WWE departure. It’s been reported that he’ll be headed to AEW when he’s free to do so.