Tommy End and Xelina have several projects in the works as they prepare for a busy 2027.

The married couple, formerly known to WWE fans as Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, have been making appearances on the independent wrestling scene since departing WWE earlier this year. Both have returned to different ring names, with Black once again using Tommy End and Vega adopting the name Xelina.

During a recent conversation with WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, End discussed the couple’s plans for the coming year, revealing that they have spent several months exploring different opportunities and determining their next moves.

“We actually have been, for the last four or five months, working on a lot of things, and can’t reveal too much yet. We’ve kind of marked out a route for ourselves, had a bunch of conversations and kind of listened to what people wanted to offer, what people wanted to say, what we wanted to do, and started crisscrossing these conversations and seeing what was possible, what was not possible.”

End indicated that fans could begin seeing some of those plans come together during the opening months of 2027.

“We landed on a few things, and in those few things we decided, okay, this is the path that we’re taking. So that path will probably start happening around January, February, somewhere in that timeline.”

Beyond their wrestling careers, the couple is also looking to expand into other areas, including gaming, streaming, clothing and live events.

End explained that they are working on refreshing his clothing brand while developing content and events that will incorporate their various interests.

“Then on the side, obviously, she [Xelina] works with a lot of streamers, so we’ve set up some content stuff with that. We’re revamping my clothing brand because we wanted to do a refresh with that as well, and that’s going to be really fun. We’re doing a couple of live drop events, some hosting events that we’ll tie some wrestling into, we’ll tie some other stuff into it.”

He continued by explaining how their individual interests will play a role in the upcoming ventures.

“Basically a conglomerate of everything that she and me do when it comes to the Muay Thai stuff that I do. I have a lot of creative stuff that I do with Warhammer, which is a tabletop game. She does a lot of stuff with gaming and streaming, and we’re tying that into it, too. So we’re kind of like two different worlds coming together.”

Xelina added that the goal is to bring their different creative outlets together under a larger umbrella, with the hope that the projects will continue growing over the next several years.

“Yeah, we’re just mashing all our worlds together, not only in terms of content, but also the clothing label itself, but also some events that we’re hosting in 2027. We’ll see the start of a lot of that. Then I hope by 2028–29 that will bear a lot of fruit.”