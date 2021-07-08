He has arrived.

The man known as Tommy End, and formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE, debuted on tonight’s AEW Road Rager special. Tony Schiavone was in the ring ready to interview Arn Anderson when the lights went out and End, who Excalibur called Malakai Black, appeared and attacked the Enforcer with his signature Black Mass kick. Cody Rhodes would later hit the ring, but End would land the kick on him as well.

See how the whole thing played out below.