AEW star Eddie Kingston has been announced as a replacement for Tommy End at an upcoming PROGRESS Wrestling event following an unexpected change to the lineup.

PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Big Damo announced on social media that End, also known as Malakai Black and Aleister Black, and Xelina will no longer be appearing at PROGRESS Chapter 199: BoneStorm on October 25 due to a personal matter.

Damo, who operates the promotion alongside Nikki Storm, expressed disappointment over the situation while emphasizing that family comes first.

“Unfortunately Tommy End and Xelina will no longer be able to compete at Chapter 199: Bonestorm. They are dealing with a personal issue. I am gutted we won’t have them with us next week but we will have them with us again in 2027. I believe in family first and I am wishing them the very best. They are incredible people and have been a pleasure to deal with.”

Although End will no longer be competing, PROGRESS has secured a notable replacement, announcing that Kingston will step in to face Luke Jacobs at the event.

The promotion confirmed the match on social media while teasing the possibility that it could be one of Kingston’s final appearances inside a PROGRESS ring.

“Eddie returns to PROGRESS Wrestling, and he takes on the youngest PROGRESS Triple Crown winner in history – Luke Jacobs. Could this be the last time we see Eddie Kingston in a PROGRESS ring? We certainly hope not, but on October 25th we know he and Jacobs will give us an epic inside the Ballroom!”

PROGRESS Chapter 199: BoneStorm is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 25.

No additional details regarding the personal matter involving End and Xelina have been disclosed.