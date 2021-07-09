Tommy End (Malakai Black) made an appearance on Drinks With Johnny show. to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, End talked about how Vince McMahon didn’t like the new theme song that was created for Black before he was released in April.

“So, we record the song. I remember sitting with Vince [McMahon] in the office and I said, ‘Look, I’ve got this new song. It’s heavy as sh*t.’ He’s like, ‘Oh! Let me hear it.’ So I play the song for him and he’s like, ‘Does the volume change? Does the speed [change]?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah, it’s coming. It’s going faster.’ So he listens to it and he’s like, ‘Wow.’ He’s like, ‘I mean, I don’t know what the f*ck that was. I don’t think that’s music but hey, I’m 76-years-old, what the f*ck do I know, right?’ So he basically gave me the OK but for some reason, we couldn’t mesh it out with — we have all the rights to the song but, I think that WWE’s worries are and I understand this part because it has happened in the past where they’ve used outside sources and then all of a sudden, even when everything contractual [is] done, someone goes, ‘Yeah, but I want royalties’ or, ‘I want this’ or, ‘I wanna have credit’ and then, it causes lawsuits, it causes issues so WWE does everything in-house which I understand. That’s no biggie, it was just a bummer and then they hired the front man for Brutality Will Prevail to write their version of No Man’s Land and the idea was that after like three to six months, the guys would be paid for studio time again and cover the WWE version of that song in their own way so that we still had Brutality Will Prevail singing No Man’s Land, just in a slightly different way but completely their way of doing it so, and obviously we never got to that part which is a shame because even the character didn’t make it longer than four weeks before, you know, actually two weeks and then they started changing the direction up completely, and we never got to see any of that to fruition but this is the song that I’m definitely going to use out there [on the independents].”