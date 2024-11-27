Tommy Fury likes the idea of “climbing through them ropes one day” for WWE.

The boxing and reality television star said as much in a video blog released on his YouTube channel, which includes behind-the-scenes footage of him at the WWE live event in England as part of the 2024 WWE U.K. Tour earlier this month.

“That is a night at the WWE complete,” Fury said at the end of the video. “All the wrestlers showing love.”

Among the wrestlers that showed love to Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight boxing mega-star Tyson Fury, were “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (pictured above) and “The Apex Predator” Randy Orton.

“Big ups to Randy Orton,” Fury said. “Absolutely amazing guy. Big ups to Cody Rhodes. All of them. Gunther. Thank you to WWE for showing us such appreciation and I look forward to possibly climbing through them ropes one day, who knows.”

He concluded, “It’s been a great night.”

Watch the complete Tommy Fury video blog from his trip to the 2024 WWE U.K. Tour stop in England via the YouTube player embedded below.