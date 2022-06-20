At today’s NJPW event from Korakuen Hall top stars Clark Connors and Tomohiro Ishii earned the right to compete in a qualifying matchup against one another at the upcoming New Japan Road show, where the winner will advance to the June 26th Forbidden Door pay-per-view and challenge for the brand new AEW All Atlantic Championship in a Fatal Four-Way showdown.

Connors picked up the victory over Tomoaki Honma, while the Stone Pitbull managed to best Yoshinobu Kanemaru. Already competing for the AA title will be PAC and former TNT champion Miro, with the final spot going to the winner of Penta Oscuro and Malakai Black, who face each other on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

