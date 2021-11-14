AEW has announced several matchups for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be the fallout from tonight’s Full Gear pay per view. Check it out below.

-Sammy Guevara versus Jay Lethal for the TNT championship

-Orange Cassidy/Tomohiro Ishii versus Butcher and The Blade

-Nyla Rose versus Hikaru Shida quarterfinals matchup for the TBS title tournament

-The Acclaimed versus Dante Martin/Lio Rush