AEW has announced several matchups for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be the fallout from tonight’s Full Gear pay per view. Check it out below.
-Sammy Guevara versus Jay Lethal for the TNT championship
-Orange Cassidy/Tomohiro Ishii versus Butcher and The Blade
-Nyla Rose versus Hikaru Shida quarterfinals matchup for the TBS title tournament
-The Acclaimed versus Dante Martin/Lio Rush
