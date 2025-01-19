Tomohiro Ishii suffered an injury during Thursday’s match taped for Saturday’s AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage show against AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the injury is not considered serious.

During the match, Ishii appeared to injure his left ankle or calf after taking a flapjack from Okada early on. Meltzer clarified that the injury was not part of a storyline. Despite this, Ishii is reportedly “fine,” with Meltzer adding, “Then again, he’s not going to act like any injury is serious.”

The AEW Continental Championship match lasted just over eight minutes, surprising some fans as Ishii had recently gone to a 30-minute draw with Gabe Kidd at NJPW’s Battle in the Valley event.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Tomohiro Ishii’s injury status continues to surface.