New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Tomohiro Ishii will take on Minoru Suzuki at the April 16th Windy City Riot from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Windy City Riot has gained another explosive singles match on April 16, as joining Will Ospreay versus Jon Moxley on the card will be Tomohiro Ishii one on one with Minoru Suzuki. Ishii and Suzuki’s brutally violent wars have stunned crowds all over the world, and now their epic rivalry comes to Chicago!

Whether in person, on FITE or NJPW World, make sure you’re a part of this huge event!

-Minoru Suzuki vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay

-Jay White open challenge

-Fred Rosser/Chris Dickinson/Alex Coughlin/Ren Narita/Josh Alexander vs. Danny Limelight/JR Kratos/Black Tiger/Royce Isaacs/Jorel Nelson