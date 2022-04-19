Several top stars have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Toni Storm will make her Dark debut tonight as she goes up against Gigi Rey. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will also make their Dark debuts tonight as they team up to face The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Tonight’s show was taped this past Friday from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Below is the full six-match Dark line-up announced for tonight:

* Toni Storm vs. Gigi Rey

* Danielle Kamela vs. Rache Chanel

* Marina Shafir vs. Alejandra Lion

* Tony Nese vs. JD Griffey

* Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

* Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

Stay tuned for full coverage from tonight’s Dark episode.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.