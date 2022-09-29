Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Philadelphia featured Toni Storm defending her interim women’s championship against Serena Deeb, a bout that was later turned into a lumberjack match thanks to new signee, Saraya.

The match was as competitive a contest as you’ll see in AEW, with Deeb nearly snatching victory over the champ on several occasions. However, Storm would show great resilience and battle back, eventually picking up the victory after connecting with her Storm Zero finisher OFF THE TOP ROPE.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

It's just been made official: the #AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match between Toni Storm and @SerenaDeeb will now be a Lumberjack Match!

Diving crossbody by the champ Toni Storm!

.@SerenaDeeb putting the champ Toni Storm in a precarious position!

Relentless attacks by the #AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm!

#AndSTILL!!! #AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm retains the title, with that brutal Avalanche Piledriver!

